Sharp Decline In Daily COVID-19 Cases In Cuttack City

Cuttack: As many as 77 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 77 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 23 are from Institutional Quarantine, 40 are from Home Quarantine and 14 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 100 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 37,410 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,328 are active cases while 35,991 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.