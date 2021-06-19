Sharp Decline In Daily Covid-19 Cases Continue In CMC Area With 103 Fresh Cases

Cuttack: As many as 103 COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Saturday in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 103 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 28 are from Institutional Quarantine, 49 are from Home Quarantine and 26 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 171 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 36,828 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,589 are active cases while 35,148 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.