Sharp AQUOS R7 Launched With 240Hz AMOLED Display: More Details Here

New Delhi: Sharp has announced the AQUOS R7, its first flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. Some of its other notable features include a 240Hz IGZO OLED panel, a Leica optimized rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here is all the information on the specifications available on the AQUOS R7.

Sharp AQOUS R7 price and availability

There is no information available on the pricing of the AQUOS R7. The handset is expected to release in the Japanese market in July this year. It will be available in black and silver on the home market. The device is unlikely to launch in markets outside Japan.

Sharp AQUOS R7 specifications and features

The Sharp AQUOS R7 has a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED screen that offers a resolution of 1260 x 2730 pixels, 2000 nits of brightness, a 1Hz to 240Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and Dolby Vision support. Like the predecessor AQUOS R6 model, the R7 continues to sport a display with a centrally positioned punch-hole. It is equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on the Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with Sharp’s custom UI.

Placed on the front is a 12.6-megapixel selfie camera. Its rear camera setup has a 47.2-megapixel 1-inch camera with an LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. It comes with support for all-pixel octa PD autofocus, which promises twofold fast AF speed than conventional autofocus. It can quickly focus on moving subjects, and it can detect the whole body, face, and eyes of a person in real-time. The official images show that there is another lens accompanying the main rear camera. However, there are no details available on it yet.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered AQOUS R7 comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. There is no word on the fast-charging capabilities of the device. It offers other features such as 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB-C port. Lastly, the AQUOS R7 is a waterproof and dust-resistant device.