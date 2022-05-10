Sharmila Tagore Makes Her Come Back To Bollywood After 11 Years With ‘Gulmohar’

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore made her comeback to the silver screen after the 2010 release, Break Ke Baad, starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

Reportedly, Tagore is all set to make her comeback. She will be seen in Rahul Chittella’s Gulmohar co-starring National Award-winning actors Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the news.

In the film, Tagore will essay the role of a matriarch of the Batra family. It revolves around the family, who after 34 years, is set to move out of their ancestral home. As they take this big step, they re-discover their familial bonds.