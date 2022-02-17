Shark Attack Kills Man In Sydney’s First Such Death In 60 Years, Beaches Closed

Sydney: A number of popular beaches across Sydney were closed on Thursday after a man died from “catastrophic injuries” in a horror shark attack near Little Bay Beach on Wednesday.

It was the city’s first fatal attack since 1963.

According to reports, the man was swimming off Buchan Point near Little Bay Beach about 4.30pm on Wednesday when he was killed in the the city’s first fatal shark attack.

Remains of the swimmer were later found.

Police and emergency crews have continued to search for the shark overnight, closing beaches from Coogee all the way down the coast to Cronulla in Sydney’s south.

Sydney beaches, including the iconic Bondi Beach, were shut Thursday after the city’s first fatal shark attack in almost 60 years — just days before Australia reopens its borders to international tourists.

