Share Success Stories On COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Health Dept Asks Dist, Municipal Authorities

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department have asked districts and municipal corporations to share success stories of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

In a letter to all District Collectors and Commissioners of five Municipal Corporations, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), PK Mohapatra has asked to share the success stories of vaccination with the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIFHW).

A total of 1.36 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the State so far. During the ongoing drive, the health teams have worked dedicatedly to achieve milestones. Many innovative ideas, local approaches, solutions, and stories would be in place for successful implementation of the drive, the letter read.

“The Health Ministry has requested to share such local stories on how challenges were turned into opportunities and how the teams have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure reach out to each and every citizen in the COVID-19 vaccination drive on a regular basis,” the letter further stated.

The district and municipal authorities have been asked to share these success stories with the SIHFW with a tagline – “COVID-19 Vaccination: Making in possible”.