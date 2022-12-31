Share Data On COVID-19 Situation On Regular Basis: WHO To China

United Nations/Geneva: The World Health Organization has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country, amid a surge in coronavirus cases after Beijing relaxed its strict “zero-COVID” policy.

The global health agency has asked Chinese health officials to share data on genetic sequencing, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

A high-level meeting took place between officials from WHO and China on the current surge in COVID-19 cases to seek further information on the situation, and to offer WHO’s expertise and further support, a WHO statement said on Friday.