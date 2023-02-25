Shardul Thakur Grooves To ‘Zingaat’ During His Haldi Ceremony; Watch Video

Continuing the season of weddings in the Indian cricket team, yet another cricketer is all set to tie the nuptial knot. All-rounder Shardul Thakur will be getting married to his fiancee Mitali Parulkar on February 27 in Mumbai.

The adorable couple got engaged in November 2021 and had reportedly planned to get married the same year in Goa but later decided to postpone their plans. Several media reports claimed that the couple postponed their Goa wedding due to travel restrictions for the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to reports, only a select few guests are expected to attend Shardul and Mithali’s wedding. While the ‘Men In Blue’ are busy preparing for the third Test match against Australia, it is highly unlikely that his teammates will attend the wedding in Mumbai.

Shardul Thakur’s fan page on social media shared some pics and videos from his Haldi ceremony. A video has gone viral on social media in which Shardul Thakur can be seen dancing to the song Jhingaat during his Haldi ceremony.

Shardul Thakur, who last played an international match for team India on January 24 this year (IND vs NZ ODI series), will return to action when Rohit Sharma & Co. take on Australia in three-match ODI series.