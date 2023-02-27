Shardul Thakur Gets Married To Mittali Parulkar

Team India’s star cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot with his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday as per Marathi customs.

First pictures from Shardul Thakur’s grand wedding with Mittali have surfaced on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shardul Thakur FC🔵 (@shardulthakur16)

Earlier, on November 29, Shardul and Mittali had gotten engaged in presence of their families, which was a very private affair. Mittali is a businesswoman and reportedly runs a start-up company named ‘All the Bakes’ in Thane.

Shardul is third Indian cricketer to get married this year after Axar Patel and KL Rahul. KL Rahul got married to his long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty in January, while Axar Patel married his lady-love Neha Patel on January 26.