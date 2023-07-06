Sharad Pawar’s Key Meet In Delhi Today Amid NCP Crisis

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar has called a national executive meeting on Thursday in New Delhi. The meeting comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he aspired to become the CM of the state and also took a jibe at Sharad Pawar asking his 83-year-old uncle when will he retire from active politics.

On Wednesday, Sharad Pawar said that the NCP poll symbol of the clock will remain with him and no one can snatch it. This comment came after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar approached the Election Commission and staked claim to the party name and poll symbol.

In its letter to the Election Commission, the rebel NCP faction mentioned that Ajit Pawar was the national president of the party and not Sharad Pawar, sources told ABP News. Ajit Pawar, who has said he has the backing of more than 35 MLAs, also staked claim to the Nationalist Congress Party name and party symbol.

On Wednesday, the two factions held separate meetings with their MLAs in Mumbai in what was a platform to showcase their strength.