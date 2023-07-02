Sharad Pawar Opens Up For First Time After Ajit Pawar Joins Shinde-Led Govt

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has spoken for the first time after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

He said,” Two days ago PM Narendra Modi had said about NCP… He had said two things in his statement that NCP is a finished party. He mentioned irrigation complaint and allegations of corruption. I am happy that some of my colleagues have taken oath. From this (joining the NDA government) it is clear that all the charges have been cleared. I am thankful to him.”

“This is not a new thing. The party I was leading in 1980 had 58 MLAs, later all left and only 6 MLAs left, but I strengthened the numbers and those who left me lost in their constituencies,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar joining the NDA government in Maharashtra.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar further said, “Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on 6th July where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand”

“I am receiving several calls from a lot of people, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, WB CM Mamata Banerjee and others have called me. I am not worried about whatever happened today. Tomorrow, I will take the blessings of YB Chavan (former Maharashtra CM) and will hold a public meeting,” Sharad Pawar said.