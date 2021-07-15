Sharad Pawar Dismisses Speculations After Prashant Kishor Meets Gandhis

Mumbai: Veteran political leader Sharad Pawar brushed off speculations regarding his candidature for post of the President in the party. Reportedly, the rumours were triggered by election analyst Prashant Kishor’s meeting with the Gandhis. The Nationalist Congress Party chief, who had met Kishor twice earlier, also denied that the meetings involved any political discussion.

Yesterday, Kishor had met all three Gandhis. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present in person and Sonia Gandhi had joined on video chat.

Sources had said that the meet was not about was not about state polls as was speculated, but about “something bigger”.

His meeting set of speculation about Sharad Pawar’s role and there were questions on whether he would be the opposition’s presidential candidate.