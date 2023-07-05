Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar camps issue whips to MLAs for meet today

Mumbai: With the two rival factions led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar preparing for a showdown, Wednesday could turn out to be a red letter day in the battle for the NCP. Both leaders have asked all the MLAs, MPs and other office-bearers of the party to be present at meetings called by them—while Pawar will hold his meeting at the Y B Chavan Centre, the Ajit faction will meet at the MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, Bandra.

Both factions are now preparing for an all-out legal war to take control of the party. The Ajit faction needs at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification under the provisions of the anti-defection law, and Wednesday’s meeting is an attempt by both factions to pull over maximum party members to their side.

Pawar has been personally calling legislators, MPs and other senior office bearers to be with him in his time of adversity. “This is the right time, take the appropriate decision,” Pawar is said to have told an MLA on the phone.