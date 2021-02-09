Shantipur dacoity case busted; 15 arrested by Bolangir Police

Bolangir: Police have busted the dacoity that occurred on January 22 at the house of Arta Sahu of Shantipur village under Khaprakhole police station limits in Bolangir district.

Police sources said 15 dacoits were nabbed. The police have also seized weapons, live bullets, other ammunition and three vehicles used in committing the crime.

The dacoits have looted Rs 6 lakh cash, 17 tolas of gold and other valuables from the house of Sahu by threatening the villagers with bombs and lethal weapons.

SDPOs Srimant Barik and Suresh Kumar Nayak told the media that five teams were formed to nab the dacoits which were operating in different districts of Odisha. The mastermind of the gang hails from Nayagarh.

On February 6, Redhakhol police have arrested seven dacoits while they were travelling in a four-wheeler. Police had opened fire to deflate the tyres of the car the dacoits were travelling to intercept them.

Yesterday the police team arrested eight dacoits involved in Shantipur case.