Shankaracharya pays darshan to deities on chariots

Puri: Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati today had darshan of Lord Jagannath and His siblings atop their respective chariots.

The sevayats paid him due respect during the entire process. After paying obeisance to the deities, he waved at the people and then left the venue.

After the completion of ceremonial Pahandi ritual in which the deities were taken to their chariots by the servitors, the Shankaracharya visited the three chariots – Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath, Taladhawaj of Lord Balabhadra and Debadalan of Goddess Subhadra and had darshan of the deities.

The Rath Yatra features three chariots bearing idols of the presiding deities of the 12th century shrine of Shree Jagannath. The three idols are taken from the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th century shrine. They visit to their aunt’s house at Gundicha Temple in three chariots.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the annual event.