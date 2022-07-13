Shanghai fears new lockdown as millions test for Covid

Shanghai: Millions of Shanghai residents braved sweltering heat to wait in line for compulsory Covid tests, as growing case numbers and the emergence of a highly infectious Omicron subvariant spurred new fears of a return to mass lockdown.

Shanghai authorities have ordered the majority of the city’s 16 districts to undergo two rounds of testing from Tuesday to Thursday, after a case of the new BA.5.2.1 subvariant was detected in the community on July 8.

The highly transmissible BA.5 variant is spreading rapidly worldwide and is seen as a great threat by authorities in China — the last major country adhering to a stringent zero-Covid strategy.

New Omicron subvariants have been reported in several Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing, the northeastern port city of Dalian, and the central city of Xi’an, which was shut down for seven days over the outbreak.

The rising cases — and accompanying restrictions — come as a scorching heatwave sweeps the country. In Shanghai, authorities raised the highest-level red alert Sunday as temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Shanghai saw a jump in infections earlier this month, due to an outbreak linked to a karaoke bar. Over the past 10 days, it has reported more than 400 cases.