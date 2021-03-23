Shanaya Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut as an actress in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Shanaya announced the news about joining Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) on her Instagram account on Monday and wrote: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

Shanaya Kapoor’s friends such as Suhana Khan and family members like Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah gave her shout-outs on social media.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. She had earlier made an appearance in Maheep’s Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.