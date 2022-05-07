Shanaya Kapoor Stuns In Manish Malhotra’s Ivory Co-Ord Set: See Pic
New Delhi: Star kid Shanaya Kapoor rocked coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection. Shanaya took to her social media handle to share the photo.
Take a look:
<>
View this post on Instagram
</>
In the photo, Sanya can be seen wearing a plunging neckline crop top which was paired up with high-waisted flared pants and a long jacket with full sleeves. These together had a gem of embroidery which put floral patterns all over straight out of the fashion heaven.
Comments are closed.