Shanaya Kapoor Stuns In Manish Malhotra’s Ivory Co-Ord Set: See Pic

New Delhi: Star kid Shanaya Kapoor rocked coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection. Shanaya took to her social media handle to share the photo.

Take a look:

In the photo, Sanya can be seen wearing a plunging neckline crop top which was paired up with high-waisted flared pants and a long jacket with full sleeves. These together had a gem of embroidery which put floral patterns all over straight out of the fashion heaven.