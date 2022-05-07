Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns In Manish Malhotra’s Ivory Co-Ord Set: See Pic

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Star kid Shanaya Kapoor rocked coordinated ivory set from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection. Shanaya took to her social media handle to share the photo.

In the photo, Sanya can be seen wearing a plunging neckline crop top which was paired up with high-waisted flared pants and a long jacket with full sleeves. These together had a gem of embroidery which put floral patterns all over straight out of the fashion heaven.

