Shamshera Stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Set Internet Ablaze With New Photoshoot: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and his Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor are setting the internet on fire. They have got everyone talking about their sizzling chemistry in the new photos. The trailer of Shamserha, which released a few weeks back, offered a little glimpse of the chemistry between the two.

Now, much to the delight of fans, Ranbir and Vaani drop another series of pictures. Taking to Instagram, Vaani shared as many as two stills, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Check out the photos here –

The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.