Shamita Shetty Shines In Orange Backless Gown Featuring High Slit; Check Out The Pics

New Delhi: Shamita Shetty recently attended an awards show. In the show, Shamita donned an orange backless gown featuring a high slit.

Check out the photos here:

<>

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

</>

In the picture, Shamita styled the ensemble with minimal jewellery and accessories, including gold statement rings, shimmering ear studs and clear strappy high heels. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, black winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glossy light pink lip shade, glowing skin, and shimmering pink eye shadow for the glam picks.

Shamita Shetty, along with stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and more celebrities attended an awards show.