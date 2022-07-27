Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Announce Break-Up

Mumbai: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who found love on the TV reality show Bigg Boss OTT, announced their break-up in their respective Instagram stories on Tuesday.

The actors, who were trending courtesy a set of mushy pictures circulating online, clarified that the photos happen to be from a music video that they featured in together.

Shamita Shetty, in her Instagram story, wrote: “Think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who’ve given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all.”

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, in his statement, wrote: “I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you.”

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat started dating in Bigg Boss OTT house, where they were participants. Later, Raqesh appeared as a wildcard entrant on Bigg Boss 15, where Shamita was one of the finalists. However, he had to quit the show due to health issues.