Shami Kebab : Try This Awadhi Delicacy In Veg Version
Shami kabab is a very popular and delicious Awadhi dish made from minced meat, lentils and spices but this unique delicacy has a vegetarian side also.
Shami kabab recipe can be prepared in myriad ways with several ingredients. this recipe is mainly prepared with vegetarian ingredients for non-meat eaters.
The veg version of shami kebab made with black chickpeas, gram flour, onions, spices and herbs. They are crisp, succulent and tasty served with a side of green chutney, lemon wedges and onion slices.
How to make Shami Kabab
- In a pressure cooker add soaked chana, add 4 cups of water, salt and allow it to cook until chana is done.
- Drain the water and transfer the chana into blender and mash well without using water.
- Now for kebabs in mixing bowl add mashed chana, all the ground masala, roasted besan, ginger garlic paste, salt, lime juice, mint leaves, green chillies and mix well.
- Make small size kebabs and shallow fry them in oil. Cook each side for 2 minutes or until they get nice golden color and crisp texture.
- Serve immediately with mint chutney or ketchup.