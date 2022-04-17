Shami Kebab : Try This Awadhi Delicacy In Veg Version

Shami kabab is a very popular and delicious Awadhi dish made from minced meat, lentils and spices but this unique delicacy has a vegetarian side also.

Shami kabab recipe can be prepared in myriad ways with several ingredients. this recipe is mainly prepared with vegetarian ingredients for non-meat eaters.

The veg version of shami kebab made with black chickpeas, gram flour, onions, spices and herbs. They are crisp, succulent and tasty served with a side of green chutney, lemon wedges and onion slices.

How to make Shami Kabab