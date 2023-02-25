Shalin Bhanot asks Soundarya Sharma & Sajid Khan if ‘they are dating?’

Mumbai: Soundarya Sharma, who is making headlines these days about her relationship with the director Sajid Khan, shared videos from the party. In one of the video, Shalin Bhanot asked a controversial question to both Sajid Khan and Soundarya.

As she introduced everyone in the video, Shalin said ‘Let’s make it controversial.’ When Soundarya call Sajid for the video, Shalin asked, “are you guys dating?” reacting to this both Sajid and Soundarya asked Shalin to shut up and she stopped filming the video.

Soundarya and Sajid Khan have been in the spotlight since rumours of them dating surfaced on the internet. As the video went viral, netizens have been reacting to Shalin’s question. A fan wrote, “Shalin but everything aside I really Hope it’s just a rumour..soundarya deserves better.” While another user reacted, “Kabhi kabhi mazak mazak me kafi log sach bol dete hai.”

Recently, Soundarya termed all such talks as rumours, adding they are not dating each other. She also urged fans and media to not spread such news which affects her and her family. Soundarya said, “I’m deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories.”

“It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing,” she added.