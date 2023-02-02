Shaligram Stones From Nepal Reach Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Two Shaligram stones dispatched from Nepal, reached Lord Ram’s birthplace today where the holy stones were welcomed by Priests and locals.

The boulders are expected to be used for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki, which will be placed in the main temple complex of the under-construction Ram Mandir.

The Shaligrams reached Ayodhya on heavy-duty trucks from Nepal’s Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita.

The Shaligrams reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday, where they were opened for devotees to offer prayers.

Worth mentioning, the Shaligram stones are found only on the riverbanks of Kali Gandaki River that flows through Myagdi and Mustang districts.