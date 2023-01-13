Shakira lashes out at ex-partner Gerard Pique in new song by DJ Bizarrap

Spain: Shakira slammed her ex-partner Gerard Pique in her new single helmed by Argentina’s hitmaker DJ Bizarrap. Releasing the nearly four-minute dance-pop track, the Colombian singer appeared more empowered than ever before.

Her song’s verses not only included jibes at the soccer star but also at his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. The song, originally released in Spanish also featured Shakira dancing and being energetic, that too, in an unapologetic manner.

It seems she finally got to channel all that frustration through the “BZRP Music Sessions #53”.

In her song, Shakira made it all but clear that she is referring to the 23-year-old girlfriend of Pique as rumours remain those the two had started dating before the footballer and the singer-cum-songwriter had decided to go call it quits.

“I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” Shakira said in the song, originally sung in Spanish.

In the lyrics, she can be heard chanting “I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me”. She continues saying that she understands it is not her fault that “they criticize you”. Shakira also says “I only make music, sorry that it bothers you”. (ENGLISH TRANSLATION)

Moreover, giving an apparent insight into the pop star’s situation post-cheating scandal, Shakira sings that “you left me the in-laws as my neighbours” along with media outlets at her door and “in debt”. The Colombian singer declares that “you thought you hurt me” but instead, “you made me stronger”.

Shakira then continues, “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in”. Session “#53” marks the first collaboration between Shakira and Bizarrap.

A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you/For guys like you/I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she reportedly said in the song as per Today.com, “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor, the media at my door and in debt with the treasury.”

In what seemed like a dig at the former Manchester United and Barcelona defender, Shakira said in the song: “A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too.”

“You thought you’d hurt me and I came back stronger. Women don’t cry anymore, women invoice. ‘From love to hate there’s only one step’ before Shakira adds: ‘No hard feelings baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement,” Shakira further said in the song.

About Pique’s new girlfriend, Shakira said: “She’s got the name of a good person. ‘Clearly’ is not how it sounds.”

‘Clearly’ here has been translated from the word ‘Claramente’ in Spanish. The reference seems to have been made referencing Clara, as one fan pointed out, as per Daily Mail.

The world release of the song is yet to come out and only a few fragments have been leaked online so far. Shakira could also be heard saying in the song: “I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you. I’m not coming back to you, even if you’re crying or begging.”

Shakira shares two sons, Milan and Sasha, with her ex-partner Pique.