Shakira Brings Old Hollywood Glamour In High-Slit Dress At Cannes 2022

Columbian singer and FIFA World Cup 2010 fame–Shakira made several heads turn with her appearance at the ‘Elvis’ premiere during the Cannes Film Festival today.

Shakira caught eyeballs when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless dress that featured a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high side slit.

The Waka Waka singer managed to steal all the limelight with her ultra-chic look at Cannes 2022.

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post and flooded it with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, “So fancy 😍 love you queen” while another user wrote, ” You are the truly definition of extraordinary 😍” . The other one expressed his excitement for the movie and stated, “I love Elvis too, can’t wait to see the movie. ❤️”. Whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticons.