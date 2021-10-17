Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Leading Wicket Taker In T20Is

Muscat: Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday became the leading wicket-taker in T20 international cricket.

Shakib has passed former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga on the overall list with 108 scalps in the ongoing T20 World Cup match against Scotland.

Shakib currently has 108 wickets from 89 matches, which is one more than Malinga’s tally of 107 from 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee (99), Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (98), and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (95) complete the top five.

All-rounder Shakib has been in brilliant form with the ball off late in T20 cricket even though he wasn’t too prolific in the wickets column for Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.