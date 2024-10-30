New Delhi: The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the Ministry of Rural Development convened an inter-ministerial meeting yesterday to outline the strategic roadmap for ‘Nayi Chetna 3.0’ – the third edition of its National Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence.

Chaired by Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, of Rural Development, the meeting brought together representatives from seven line ministries to discuss collaboration and action plans to raise awareness and reinforce response mechanisms against gender-based violence nationwide.

Smt. Smriti Sharan, Joint Secretary, of Rural Development, commenced the meeting by presenting key findings from previous editions of the Nayi Chetna Campaign emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts, followed by an overview of the goals and structure for Nayi Chetna-3.0.

The month-long campaign will launch on November 25, 2024, and will run across all Indian States and Union Territories until December 23, 2024. The initiative will be led by DAY-NRLM’s Self-Help Group (SHG) network, embodying the spirit of Jan Andolan (people’s movement)

Led by the Ministry of Rural Development, the meeting saw participation from line ministries including the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Information and Broadcasting, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Youth Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment and the Department of Justice. Discussions focused on fostering convergence to strengthen preventive efforts, improve access to support systems, and leverage each ministry’s expertise to drive the campaign’s objectives. A draft joint advisory delineating each ministry’s role was discussed and reviewed. The discussion threw light on the different forms of violence that could be prioritized and steps that could be taken to address these barriers.

In his remarks, Shri Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary, Rural Development, commended the suggestions made during the meeting and called for formalizing the advisory to drive the campaign in mission mode.

In his closing remarks, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh emphasized the necessity for a united approach across ministries to combat gender-based violence, fostering widespread social change.

The Nayi Chetna Campaign seeks to amplify awareness and drive informed action to address gender-based violence through grassroots initiatives. Since its inception, Nayi Chetna has mobilized millions nationwide, creating a substantial movement for gender equality and women’s empowerment. In its first year, the campaign reached 3.5 crore people, supported by multiple line ministries, while the second edition, Nayi Chetna 2.0, involved 5.5 crore participants across 31 States and Union Territories, with over 9 lakh awareness activities on gender-based violence conducted nationwide.