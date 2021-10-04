Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan sent to NCB custody till Oct 7

Mumbai’s Esplanade Court has send Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to NCB custody till October 7, in the Cruise ship party case.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer, arguing in the case hearing of the NCB cruise drug bust said nothing had been seized from his client during the raid search. He said his client’s WhatsApp’s chat had been downloaded, and that the agency (NCB) was saying there are some transactions that link him to an international racket, but that Aryan was only studying abroad and in the entire period had not been involved in any supply or possession.

“Nothing in my chats will indicate international drug traffic,” his lawyer said on behalf of him, adding that provisions of sec 8c, 20b, 27, 29, 29 cannot be covered as embargo to consider his bail application.

Additional solicitor general(ASG) Anil Singh appearing for NCB before a Mumbai Court says accused Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha booked under 8C, 20, 27,&35 NDPS Act