Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ releasing on 14th April; set to clash with Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor-starrer upcoming movie ‘Jersey’ will now release worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. The actor today announced the revised release date for the sport-drama flick.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid wrote: “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.”

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

‘Jersey’ is an official Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie of the same name. Earlier, it was slated to release in December last year. However, the release date was pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of cinema halls.

As per the new release date, ‘Jersey’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles will be locking horns with Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ which is also slated to release on 14th April, 2022. The much-awaited movie of the year ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles