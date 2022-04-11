Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey Postponed Again To Avoid Clash With Yash’s KGF 2! Know The New Release Date

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s starrer ‘Jersey’ has been postponed again. The film which was set to release on April 14 will now hit theatres a week later on April 22.

Earlier today film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the film has been postponed. He wrote, “#Xclusiv… BREAKING NEWS… #Jersey POSTPONED by one week… Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022… The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night.”

#Xclusiv… BREAKING NEWS… #Jersey POSTPONED by one week… Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022… The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night. pic.twitter.com/7ZY5JU4zQV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

Jersey is produced by film producers Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Jersey was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. It was postponed due to increasing COVID-19 cases just a few days before its release.