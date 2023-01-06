Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Sethupathi’s Web Series ‘Farzi’ Gets A Release Date

New Delhi: The highly anticipated web series created by the popular filmmaker duo Raj and DK, Farzi is finally gearing up for its grand premiere. The makers of Farzi and Amazon Prime Video officially announced the exciting update on January 5, Thursday. It will feature popular Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and National award-winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

