Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon Bump Into Each Other On A Flight; Shares Crazy Pics
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor posted pictures with actress Kriti Sanon as they bumped into each other on a flight.
Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a selfie with Shahid and captioned it as, “KS & SK @shahidkapoor” with a heart emoji.
<>
View this post on Instagram
</>
Kriti even shared a glimpse of their in-flight experience on her Instagram story. She dropped a sweet message for Shahid which read, “My Way of Wishing Merry Christmas.”
Comments are closed.