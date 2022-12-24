Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon Bump Into Each Other On A Flight; Shares Crazy Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor posted pictures with actress Kriti Sanon as they bumped into each other on a flight.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a selfie with Shahid and captioned it as, “KS & SK @shahidkapoor” with a heart emoji.

Kriti even shared a glimpse of their in-flight experience on her Instagram story. She dropped a sweet message for Shahid which read, “My Way of Wishing Merry Christmas.”