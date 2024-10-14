The much-anticipated trailer for “Do Patti,” starring Kriti Sanon & Kajol, alongside Shaheer Sheikh just dropped! And it has us intrigued!

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon the film promises to be a compelling drama with twists and turns galore.

The highlight of the trailer has been the saucy romance between Shaheer’s character, Dhruv Sood, and the twin sisters played by Kriti Sanon. The sisters’ rivalry intensifies as they fight for the same man, leading to Dhruv claiming that one of them is mentally unstable. This accusation sets the stage for an intriguing plot with twist after twist.

While Kriti steps into a double role for the first time, Shaheer Sheikh, a household name will be seen breaking out of his ‘lover boy’ image to play a character with different shades.

The classic trope of two sisters and one man has pushed the excitement to another high as the saucy romance promises sizzling chemistry between Kriti & Shaheer.

Do Patti puts on display, Shaheer’s versatility as his portrayal is a significant departure from his previous roles. Evidently, the audience cant wait to see him, in his thrilling new avatar. The film, which also stars Kajol in a pivotal role, is set to release on OTT on 25th October.

