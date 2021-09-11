Shaheer Sheikh, Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With A Baby Girl

Mumbai: Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl late last night. Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot last year in November.

However, Shaheer and Ruchikaa haven’t officially announced the news yet, but hopefully, we will soon get to hear from them or might as well catch a glimpse!

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is gearing up for the release of Pavitra Rishta 2 along with Ankita Lokhande. The original ZEE TV show, which came out in 2009, made its lead stars — late Sushant Singh Rajput and Lokhande — a household name during its five-year run.

Created by Ekta R Kapoor, the upcoming eight-part web series is the story of a couple called Manav (Sheikh) and Archana (the role is reprised by Lokhande). The show will premiere on ZEE5 on September 15.