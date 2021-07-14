Shaheer Sheikh pens note on playing Sushant Singh Rajput’s role in Pavitra Rishta 2

Mumbai: Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who stepped into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput to play Manav in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, shared a long note, revealing his feelings when he was approached for the reboot.

Actors Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni will reprise their roles for the upcoming show while Shaheer Sheikh will play Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Sushant quit the show for his Bollywood journey. He passed away on June 14 last year.

Sharing pictures with Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni, Shaheer Sheikh wrote on Tuesday evening, “When I was first approached for PR2 (Pavitra Rishta 2.0), I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge.”

He further wrote, “When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty. Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2.”

The show went on floors this Sunday. The new season of the hit show will stream on ALTBalaji.