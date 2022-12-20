Shaheen Shah Afridi To Marry Shahid Afridi’s Daughter Ansha On This Date

Pakistan left-arm pacer, Shaheen Shah, is all set to get hitched with Ansha Afridi, the daughter of former captain, Shahid Afridi in February next year.

As per reports, Ansha and Shaheen’s Nikkah have been fixed on February 3. The nikkah ceremony will take place in Karachi and will be according to the traditions of the Afridi tribes.

In March last year, Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter that he was approached by Shaheen’s family for his daughter and that both families are in contact and if Allah wills, this match will be made as well.

Months later, the former cricketer confirmed that his family had accepted the proposal of the speedster for his daughter, Ansha Afridi. However, he said that his daughter was preoccupied with her studies and aspires to be a doctor.