Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan Furious Over Alia Bhatt’s Unauthorised Pics: Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt objected to a media portal sharing the actor’s private pictures clicked inside her home.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Soni Razdan wrote, “Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person’s privacy. Are we really turning into ‘that country’ now? Where do all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to ‘getting the picture’? Hope someone can address this and fast!”

Shaheen penned a note to share her disappointment. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for “content” now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME.”

She further added, “The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person -this would be considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy. Which is what it is. The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying.”