Shaheed Smarak Inaugurated By ECoR General Manager In City

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Vidya Bhushan today dedicated a Shaheed Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) near Railway Auditorium at Bhubaneswar for paying homage to the great martyrs.

The Shaheed Smarak has been constructed to commemorate the sacrifices of brave hearts. This will also witness innumerable stories of bravery and courage. Consequent to the inauguration, a Guard of Honour with full Railway Protection Force (RPF) honours was given to all the martyrs.

The ECoR General Manager also laid wreaths at the Shaheed Smarak and paid rich tributes to all who sacrificed their lives to uphold the dignity, honour, and pride of the Nation.

Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar, Chief Security Commissioner & IG RPF Raja Ram, and all Principal Heads of Departments of East Coast Railway along with Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Division Rinkesh Roy were also present during the inauguration of Saheed Smarak.