Shahbaz Ahmed Named Washington Sundar’s Replacement For 3-match ODI Series Against Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Shahbaz Ahmed has been named as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

This will be Shahbaz’s first stint with the Indian team across formats.

The left-arm spinning all-rounder piled up 482 runs at an average of 60.25 for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, apart from bagging 20 wickets at 20.12 apiece.

The all-rounder has also represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 29 IPL fixtures, having made his debut for the franchise in 2020.

Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England and has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India will play the first of three ODIs against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The series is a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League. However, India, by virtue of being the hosts of the marquee event in 2023, have secured direct qualification.