Shahabad Murder: ‘No Regrets’ Says Accused Sahil As He Confesses To Crime

New Delhi: Accused Sahil has confessed to the murder and said that he has no regrets for his actions. As per the latest information, Sahil’s Instagram chat reveals that he was in a relationship with many girls at the same time. Sahil has been sent to police remand for 2 days.

Sahil, involved in the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy area, went to Rithala where he dumped the weapon after murdering the girl, and took a bus to Bulandshahr, as reported by the news agency ANI. “After murdering the girl, accused Sahil went to Rithala, dumped the weapon and took a bus to Bulandshahr. Police reached the crime spot when the locals informed the local beat office about the incident, 10 minutes after the crime.”

He was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and was produced before Delhi’s Rohini court on Tuesday. Sahil allegedly killed his girlfriend in north Delhi’s Rohini area on Sunday. Sahil killed the 16-year-old girl on a busy street.

He stabbed her 16 times in what appeared to be a fit of rage. In footage captured on a security camera, Sahil could be seen stabbing the girl 16 times and striking her with a stone slab as people passed by, staring in alarm but doing nothing.

She stood still, but the frenzied attack continued, as passersby just looked on. As per the police, the teen was going to attend a function during which the incident took place. Calling it a passion crime, the police added that both knew each other but had a disagreement or parted ways. The accused Sahil had a grudge against and committed the gruesome crime. More research is underway in connection with the matter.