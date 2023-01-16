Shah Rukh Khan’s Unseen Pic With Crew Goes Viral; See Here

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s unseen pictures with his crew members from the set of the most awaited film Pathaan goes viral.

One of the crew members took to his Instagram handle and shared Shah Rukh Khan’s photo. In the viral picture, SRK flaunted his dimpled smile as the crew lifts him and posed for the camera. The caption on the post read, ““Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” ⚡️ JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 🦾🦾🦾🔥🔥🔥🌪🌪🌪 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS ! 👊🏻💥 #10DaysToPathaan

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Ashar (@rajvirashar)

</>