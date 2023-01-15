Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Trailer Plays On Burj Khalifa; Actor Does His Signature 

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan trailer was showcased in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Saturday.

Dressed in a black jacket, Shah Rukh Khan attended the trailer of his action thriller in full style. He also did his signature pose.

Sharing glimpses, YRF wrote, “Pathaan on [top emoji], literally! #PathaanTraileronBurjKhalifa Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu (sic).”

The trailer of Pathaan has left us waiting for January 25. While the day is not far when we see King Khan rule the big screen, he was in Dubai for the ILT20 league opening ceremony. Looking dapper in black, Shah Rukh Khan recreated the Pathaan dialogue and said, “Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge, toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.” This left the audience at the stadium hooting, cheering and roaring.

“Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge… toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.”

