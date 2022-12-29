Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan goes for censorship; CBFC asks for changes

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification.

The song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and SRK in uber-glamorous and hot avatars courted controversy over the use of orange-coloured swimwear. Now, the film has been sent for censorship to the CBFC, ahead of its release on January 25, 2023.

The censor board, after reviewing the film, asked the makers to make advised changes in the film, including the songs. Then, they asked them to submit the revised version of Pathaan for certification again.

The revised version of the film has to be submitted to the CBFC examination committee before the film releases in theatres on January 25 next year.

“The CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders,” said Prasoon Joshi, chairman of the board.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie is scheduled for release on Republic Day weekend, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.