Shah Rukh Khan’s mania is ruling all over! It’s like SRK FILM FESTIVAL!

Shah Rukh Khan is truly a king who has ruled the year 2023 by delivering the three biggest blockbusters of 2023 Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. While Pathaan started the year with a whole lot of action and Jawan elevated it to the next level while Dunki arrived with a plethora of emotions with its endearing story.

While SRK is currently ruling the big screens with Dunki, an absolutely exciting update has arrived for the fans as Pathaan and Jawan are also running in selected cinemas across the nation. This is indeed a moment to cherish for the fans as they can enjoy the action of Pathaan and Jawan with a lot of emotions of Dunki.

SRK ended the year 2023 with Dunki and contributed a massive 2600cr in a single year to bollywood’s total earnings of 4400cr, that’s more than 50% of the revenue with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki! An ultimate family entertainer, Dunki has crossed then 200cr milestone in India and 400cr milestone worldwide! SRK has ended the year on a high note with one of the most heart-warming collaborations of the year, with Raju Hirani on Dunki. The film brought an immensely engaging and relevant story to the audiences worldwide that opened up a new narrative. Filled with humour and heart, the story of Dunki has indeed touched the hearts of the audience and the fabulous word of mouth has driven families to theaters due to the film’s feel-good content.

With Dunki’s fabulous success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. Pathaan grossed 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.