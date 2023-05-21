Shah Rukh Khan’s Leaked Chats About Aryan Khan With Sameer Wankhede Fake: Claims Superstar’s Friend

Mumbai: It is alleged that Sameer Wankhede allegedly released the chats with Shah Rukh Khan to prove that he didn’t insulate any bribe, and ever since the chat has been leaked, the fans are divided.

While the latest update about those chats is that they’re fake, the Jawan star’s close friend has reportedly rubbished the idea of Shah Rukh Khan begging and pleading to release his son. He called those alleged chats fake and said there is no truth to them. SRK’s friend came to his rescue and chose to be anonymous. He spoke to ETimes and rubbished these chats and claimed that SRK doesn’t use WhatsApp.

“The chats could not have happened. SRK never uses WhatsApp. If these chats are authentic, then he created a chat box for Mr. Wankhede. Is he so stupid as to put himself out there in the public domain? The language used, the pauses, the way the father is seen pleading for his son, etc. are all highly unlikely to be authentic. SRK doesn’t talk like that. When his son was jailed, he contacted no one to get Aryan out. He believed firmly in letting the law take its course. Night after sleepless night, SRK waited for his son to be released. He did not plead with any government officer for his son’s freedom. He knew Aaryan was innocent. He waited.”