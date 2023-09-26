Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to Release Early in International Markets

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine as he has been receiving accolades for his action-thriller Jawan. Movie buffs have hailed his dual role in the vigilante actioner directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh’s on-screen charisma and the PAN India element resonated with the masses who praised the social message along with the romance, music, high-octane action, grand VFX and humour. Now, the actor is all geared up for his last release of 2023, Dunki. The film directed and produced by Rajkumar Hirani is scheduled to release on December 22, 2023. The international release date of the film is recently being speculated prior to hitting the screens in India.

A source recently revealed that “Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies Entertainment will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film in the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period”, as reported by Pinkvilla. The report also claimed that the idea behind doing the same is to ‘maximize word-of-mouth’. It stated that, “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday.”

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Satish Kaushik, Boman Irani, Jeremy Wheeler and Attila Arpa in crucial ro

les.