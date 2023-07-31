Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan’s first song Zinda Banda

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first song from his upcoming film Jawan on Monday. The song is titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu

Titled Zinda Banda, the track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music video stars a young Shah Rukh Khan, dancing with hundreds of women, including Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani, in the background. The vibrant, catchy song has Anirudh written all over it.

Shah Rukh Khan is headlining Atlee’s directorial pan-Indian film Jawan. The film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.