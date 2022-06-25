Shah Rukh Khan Unveils His ‘Pathaan’ Look on 30th Debut Anniversary

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating 30 years in films and to make the milestone all the more special, he shared a new look from his next project Pathaan.

Sharing the motion poster, SRK thanked fans for the abundant love that he received over the course of his 30-year-long career and wrote about “continuing” the journey with Pathaan.

The short teaser he shared on social media, shows him holding a gun and standing with his back to the camera. His face is partially visible and it is rugged and bloodied.

The clip ends with his voice-over that says, “Jaldi milte hai, Pathaan se.”

The film will release on January 25, 2023.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The multi-starrer film is directed by Siddharth Anand

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki. For this film, he collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. Next, SRK will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara.