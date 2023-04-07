Shah Rukh Khan tops 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the glory of the success of the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, has proved he is the ultimate king.

The actor won the 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll, beating the likes of royal-couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Argentinian player Lionel Messi, and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

It is the readers of the magazine who voted for the world-renowned personalities they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people.

Securing the lead position in Time Magazine’s poll for its annual TIME100 list, SRK bagged over 1.2 million votes.

In the poll, the magazine readers vote for the individuals they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people. The American publication said that the actor bagged 4 per cent of votes in the poll.

The second spot on the list was occupied by Iranian women protesting for freedom. It was followed by health care workers, who came in third with a total of 2% of the vote from the readers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan earned about 1.9% of the vote and ranked 4th. Football legend Lionel Messi, with 1.8% of the vote, occupied the 5th spot.